Luigi Pagano, 80, of Bonita Springs, Florida passed away on April 10, 2020. He also had a home in Princeton, IL. Prior to retiring, he lived in Palatine, Wheeling, Deerfield and Northbrook. He was born on March 6, 1940 in Montorio Al Vomano. Abruzzo, Italy to Pasquale Pagano and Annunziata (Alcibiade) Pagano.
Lou immigrated to the United States with his family in 1954. He graduated from Glenbrook North High school in 1958. He attended Chicago Barber School to obtain his barber license. Lou began his career working with his brother Connie in a barber shop in Deerfield. Lou's entrepreneurial spirit led him to open his first barber shop in Northbrook in the early 1960s. He owned numerous barber shops in various locations throughout his career. He opened his last shop in downtown Palatine prior to his retirement in 2004.
Loving father of Brian (Lisa) Pagano, Gino (Jennifer) Pagano and Kristie (Jake) Tur. Cherished grandfather of Ashley (Paolo) Latrofa, Andrew Pagano, Nick (Mallory) Pagano, Kady Pagano, Brianna (Hunter) Davis, Michael Pagano, Giavanna Tur, Logan Tur, Jenna Pagano and Alexa Pagano. He is also survived by 3 great grandchildren and previous wife Carol Pagano. Caring brother of Constantino (Gretchen) Pagano and sister Liliana (Leo) Ferretti. He was also a fond uncle to his niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Pasquale and Annunziata Pagano and his nephews Neal Pagano and Dean Pagano.
Cremation services provided by Bergen Funeral Services, Naples, Florida. Due to the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life and interment will be held when public gatherings are permitted.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020