On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Luis F. Scaramuzza Sr., loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 81 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Luis was born on December 31, 1938 in Matanzas Province in Cuba to Luis Cayetano and Magda (Peramon) Scaramuzza. He studied at "La Universidad Alfonso X el Sabio". He was married to Iraida (Garcia) Scaramuzza on December 1, 1961 and was an amazing technology visionary who purchased his first personal computer in 1978 and worked as a draftsman and technologist for Transco Corporation where he retired in 2006. They raised three sons, Luis, Frank and Hugo. Luis was well respected for his intellect and creativity. His artwork was published in magazines and he was always "The smartest guy in the room" when it came to things related to technology. His advice and guidance was sought by many and he was meticulous in his attention to detail when working on his own projects including building his own refracting telescope and all of his own computers. He loved computer gaming, and enjoyed online time with his many virtual friends, sons and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Iraida, their three sons and their partners Melissa, Karen and Alexis and his six grandchildren Samantha, Tonya, Alex, Cisco, Alexa and Milayna. He was a great and helpful co-worker, good neighbor and loving uncle to over 30 cousins and a friend to many more. His guidance and stable character were a comfort to many and his presence will be missed. In light of current events in the Chicagoland area, the family has decided on a simple cremation and will be arranging a memorial gathering once social distancing rules are relaxed or the new normal is better defined. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home.





