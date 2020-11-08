1/
Luisa Caraan-Flores
1941 - 2020
Luisa Caraan-Flores, age 79, of Chicago, Illinois passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Luisa was born August 25, 1941 to Mariquita Pedreno and Dioisio Caraan. Luisa is survived by her husband, Leonido "Nilo" Flores; siblings Antonita Caraan, Corazon C Sorra, Reynaldo P Caraan, sister-in-law Polly Flores Harris, brother-in-law Willie Flores and sister-in-law Lourdes Flores Willrader; and many nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Luisa was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law Delia Flores Tungekar. Visitation 11/9/2020, 4PM-8PM at Drake & Son Funeral Home, 5303 North Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60625. Mass 11/10/2020 11:00 AM at Saint Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rosehill Cemetery. For more information, please contact 773-561-6874.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Drake & Son Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Saint Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
7735616874
