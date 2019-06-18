Home

Luise Hammerschick
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Luise Hammerschick Obituary
Hammerschick , Luise Luise Hammerschick, nee Greinel, age 87; she was the beloved wife for 58 years of the late Franz Hammerschick; loving mother of Mark (Teryl) Hammerschick and Ingrid (Kjeld) Christensen; proud and cherished grandmother of Erik (Kristina) Christensen and Tanya (David) Evans; great-grandmother of Faith, Adelaide and Ian; fond sister of the late Margaret "nee Greinel" (Albert Sr.) Treu; dear aunt of Werner Herb, Christine (Tim) O'Toole and the late Albert Treu Jr; sister-in-law of the late Mathilde (the late George) Herb. Born Nov 4, 1931 in Rosstal Germany, she passed away quietly with family surrounding her on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Visitation will be held at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N Milwaukee Ave, Niles, IL 60714 on Wednesday, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery. She was a long time employee with the former Midland Hotel Corporation. Luise was an avid cook, entertainer, hiker and dancer. She also spent many years involved with local German clubs, especially with the Lustigen Holzhackerbuam. She enjoyed skiing, dancing, hiking, reading, vacations, watching German satellite television, spending time with family and her beloved cats over the years. She loved her garden, roses, lilacs and peonies. She was a selfless humanitarian who always thought about the needs of others before herself and she epitomized what an honest, loving, caring and deeply religious person should aspire to be. For information, (847) 966-7302. www.skajafuneralhomes.com



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019
