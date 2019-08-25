Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
9311 S. Francisco Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
Luke J. Moore Obituary
Devoted husband of the late Janet, nee Rauen, for 61 years; Loving father of Mary (Jerry) Sitter, Susan (Ed) Rachel, James (Susan), Colleen, Philip (Debbie), and Timothy (Kelly); Proud Grampa of Jeanne (Amir) Niliaram, Amanda, Caroline, Noelle, Grace, Molly, Erin, and Nora Moore; Cherished Great-grandpa of Jack; Beloved brother of the late Jack, late Mary Margaret, and Patricia (Don) Sisto; Dear brother-in-law of the late Philip "Bud" (Evelyn) Rauen; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud alumnus of St. Ignatius High School and the University of Notre Dame; In lieu of flowers, donations to either, St. Ignatius College Prep www.ignatius.org or Marist High School www.marist.net would be appreciated; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Bernadette Church, 9311 S. Francisco Ave., Evergreen Park, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
