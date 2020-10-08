1/1
Luke Moran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luke's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luke Moran, age 95; National Guard Veteran; beloved husband of the late Philomena, nee Mellett; beloved and cherished father of Mary (Daniel) McGovern, John (Kimberly) Moran, Geraldine Moran, and Margaret (Robert) Herzog; loving and adored Papa of Erin, Brendan, Michael and Shannon; preceded in death by his dear siblings Fr. John Moran, Patrick (Mary) Moran, Margaret Moran, Thomas Moran, Michael (Mary) Moran, Martin (Kathleen) Moran, Mary Moran and the Ellen (Patrick) Fitzpatrick; also, loving uncle, relative, and friend of many. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 12:30 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles, leaving to St. Isaac Jogues Church, Niles for a 1:00 p.m. Mass. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, in Des Plaines. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:30 - 12:30 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved