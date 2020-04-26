Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Luke Quigley Schneider


1986 - 2020
Luke Quigley Schneider was born on April 11, 1986 in Highland Park to Jane (Healy) Schneider and Richard L. Schneider. He left us the evening of April 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, to start his eternal life in heaven. Luke bravely endured years of cancer treatment for metastatic melanoma. He is survived by his parents, his wife Bridget Simpson Schneider, brothers Matt Schneider (Adrianna) and Will Schneider, nephew Easton Jerry Lucas Schneider, nieces Bree and Lily Daly, cousins Kate (Tim and Lily) Shambrook, Healy (Beth, Paxson and Quinn) Snow, Aunt Judy and Uncle Paul Snow, Aunt Susi Schneider (Tom) Pinkert, mother and father in-law Colleen and Kevin Simpson, brother in-law Pat (Meredith) Simpson, sister in-law Kathleen (Conor) Daly, and his mountain cur best friend, Buck. Luke was a beloved husband, son, brother, and friend to everyone he met. He loved the Cubs, hockey, board games, bourbon, Star Wars, karaoke, and cooking. He was a true charmer, which served him well in his career in sales. He had aspirations of becoming a teacher and buying a place with a yard for his dog to run around. He hoped that his participation in multiple cancer clinical trials would benefit other cancer patients on their journey to a cure. Luke had the ability to make you smile, laugh, cry, challenge your mind, heart and soul and engage strangers to become dear friends and extended family. He will be sorely missed by so many. All services are pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stupid cancer, 40 Worth Street, Suite 808 New York, NY 10013, Stupidcancer.org or Orphans of the Storm, 2200 Riverwoods Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015, https://orphansofthestorm.org/donate/. For more information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
