Lula Ellyn Jones, 91, of Chicago, passed away on October 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dewitt Jones Sr. Loving mother of the late Dewitt Jones Jr, Tobey Jones, Deborah Jones-Graham, Patricia Jones, April Baxter, Candy Jones, and Sean Jones. Proud Grandmother to Melody, Alicia, Ashley, Trina, Money, and Lyle. Doting Great Grandmother to Ashley, Courtney, Juliet, Destiny, Madison, Miles, Eric, Cire, Mariya, Ashanti, Adrian, and Lyla. The following are some memories from Lula's daughter April. "Mom was blessed with 7 kids, she had a passion for a good conversation, she could talk your head off, and a passion for helping others, even when she had little to offer, whether it was her barbecuing in the middle of winter, and filling the back porch area with the most delectable smell ever, or visiting me at my job, and seeing an older woman so hungry, she had to go back and find that woman, and buy her something to eat. She loved to make us kids laugh by making silly faces at us, I guess that's where I got my silliness from, struggling to keep a roof over our heads, food on the table, and clothes on our backs. God answered our prayers by letting Mom pass painlessly, peacefully, and quietly in her sleep. Rest in peace Mom" Services will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home 1458 West Belmont on Saturday, November 9, 2019- visitation at 10:00 am with a service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulcher Catholic Cemetery. Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com or (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019