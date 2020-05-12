Luna Nikolic
Luna Nikolic, born in Chicago to Gertrude Nikolic-Heyser (nee) Schulz. Loving and devoted father of Charles and Christine (Tom), step-father to Jeff Kelley, Beloved life partner of Kathy Kelley. Dear brother of Lena, Mike (Anna), Melissa, Ronny, John. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Held in the hearts of countless friends, family and extended family.

Luna passed away May 5, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19.

A Celebration of Life will be held when we may once again gather together.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
To a friend and fellow worker at FedEx. We will miss you at the Rosegarden for our Tuesday morning breakfast. RIP my friend.
Ken
