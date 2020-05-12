Luna Nikolic, born in Chicago to Gertrude Nikolic-Heyser (nee) Schulz. Loving and devoted father of Charles and Christine (Tom), step-father to Jeff Kelley, Beloved life partner of Kathy Kelley. Dear brother of Lena, Mike (Anna), Melissa, Ronny, John. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Held in the hearts of countless friends, family and extended family.



Luna passed away May 5, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19.



A Celebration of Life will be held when we may once again gather together.





