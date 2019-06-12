|
Lupe Onorato Bednarz nee Lopez. Beloved wife of the late Aloysius Bednarz. Cherished mother of the late Anthony (Lucille) Onorato. Loving sister of Rafael Lopez, Joseph (Amelia) Lopez, Rosemary Carroll & the late Mary, Peter & John Lopez & Connie Werner. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Memorial Mass Saturday June 15, 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. in Palos Hills. Inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019