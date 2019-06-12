Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
LUPE BEDNARZ

LUPE BEDNARZ Obituary
Lupe Onorato Bednarz nee Lopez. Beloved wife of the late Aloysius Bednarz. Cherished mother of the late Anthony (Lucille) Onorato. Loving sister of Rafael Lopez, Joseph (Amelia) Lopez, Rosemary Carroll & the late Mary, Peter & John Lopez & Connie Werner. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Memorial Mass Saturday June 15, 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St. in Palos Hills. Inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
