Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Temple Of Deliverance In Christ Church
4929 W. 15th Ave
Gary, IL
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Of Deliverance In Christ Church
4929 W. 15th Ave
Gary, IL
Lutisha F. King Obituary
Lutisha F. King age 38 of Gary, IN passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 with her family at her bedside. She leaves to cherish her memories loving mother Marion Phillips, 4 children, 5 siblings, 5 aunts, 8 uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Wake Saturday 9:00 a.m.-11: 00 a.m. funeral 11:00 a.m. All services at Temple Of Deliverance In Christ Church 4929 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN. Rev. Lorenzo Bonds officiating. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019
