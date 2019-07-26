|
Lutisha F. King age 38 of Gary, IN passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 with her family at her bedside. She leaves to cherish her memories loving mother Marion Phillips, 4 children, 5 siblings, 5 aunts, 8 uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Wake Saturday 9:00 a.m.-11: 00 a.m. funeral 11:00 a.m. All services at Temple Of Deliverance In Christ Church 4929 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Internment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN. Rev. Lorenzo Bonds officiating. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019