Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Luz Porras
Luz Porras, age 96, passed away February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel; Loving mother of Luz (Ray) Rodriguez, Samuel (Laura) , Arturo (Gloria) and Hector; Dear grandmother of five and great-grandmother of seven; Cherished sister of Rosa. Visitation Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home 820 W. Talcott Rd, Park Ridge. Prayers Saturday 9:15 a.m. to Our Lady of Ransom Church, Niles for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge. For info. 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
