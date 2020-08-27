1/
Ly Hart Hotchkin
Ly Hart Hotchkin, age 95, of Burr Ridge and Downers Grove, IL, died peacefully on August 23rd. Ly was employed as Executive Director of The Community House in Hinsdale for 37 years.

She is survived by her son Randy and his wife Christine, grandson Kurt, and three great grandchildren Taylor, Ethan, and Tristan. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Childress and by her grandson Gunnar Hotchkin (Erin Hotchkin) who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010.

Memorial Visitation Thursday, September 3rd, 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. Interment private. A gathering of friends to celebrate Ly's life will be held at a future time to be announced. Please support the Hotchkin Family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.

Donations in Ly's memory may be contributed to the Ly Arts Program at The Community House Hinsdale, www.thecommunityhouse.org, or to Assistance League Chicagoland West, www.alcw.org.

Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. For Information: 630-323-0275.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
August 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
