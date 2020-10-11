1/
Lydia P. Walker
With great sadness, we announce the unexpected death of Lydia Ellen (Patera) Cherry Walker Davis of Highland Park, IL, on September 23 at the age of 75. Lydia was predeceased by her parents Edward Smyth Patera and Eleanor Rhoades Patera. Lydia is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, R. Scott Davis, their children, granddaughter, step grandchildren, her five siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lydia's big heart, fun spirit, great style and superb cooking will be missed by all who knew her. For more details, visit online at www.dignitymemorial.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 10, 2020
She was loved by everyone. What a tremendous loss. Prayers to the family.
Cathy Cava
Acquaintance
