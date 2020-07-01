Lydia Paterek, nee Minke, age 94, beloved wife of the late Reinhold (2009). Loving mother of Kurt Paterek and the late Karl-Heinz Paterek. Dearest sister of the late Arnold, Eduard, Emil, Beate, Oskar, and Erika. Dear sister-in-law of Olga Mazanke. Fond aunt of Robert (Fi) Mazanke, Mary Ann Harrelson, and the late Klaus and Herbert (Dorothy) Mazanke, and numerous nieces and nephews in Germany and Poland. Retired 36 year employee of Ethicon, Inc. A private family funeral service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mokena, IL with a private burial to follow at Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. While this service is limited to Lydia's immediate family, a live-stream will be available. Please visit the website of Immanuel Lutheran Church (immanuelmokena.org) to view the live-stream of the Funeral Service on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.