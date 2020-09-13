Lyle E. Wacaser, MD passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Fl., on August 14, 2020 at the age of 87.



Lyle was born in Lovington, IL, the son of a farmer (Paul) and a schoolteacher, (Helen Keyes). Growing up on a small family farm in the 1930s and 40s was hard. As a boy of merely 12 he was thrust into the job of running the farm on his own when his father was hospitalized for an extended illness. Despite this, he maintained a straight A average while excelling at school sports, playing in the Band and participating in the 4H. He received his medical degree from the U of I in 1957, followed by an internship and residency at Presbyterian- St. Lukes Hospital. After a Fellowship in Gothenburg, Sweden, Lyle joined Dr. Barringer's neurosurgical practice in Springfield, IL.



His practice was interrupted in 1967 when he served a tour in the US Army Corps in Vietnam. A life-changing experience, he became an icon and lifelong friend to both the enlisted and local people, visiting 5 more times between 1973-2017 bringing donations of much-needed medical supplies and textbooks, and also sponsoring a refugee who fled Vietnam.



After his return to Springfield, he became a beloved neurosurgeon, serving as Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at Springfield Memorial for many years along with teaching at SIU Medical School.



Lyle was well known for his playful and mischievous ways. In the 70s the local radio and newspaper enjoyed reporting on sightings of him driving around in his bright blue pickup truck with a sign entitled, "Lyle Wacaser, MD: Neurosurgery and Light Hauling". In addition, and to the chagrin of his family, he never met a boat he couldn't sink, a sports car he couldn't roll, a plane he couldn't put into a spiral, fly into a thunderstorm or even parachute out of…nor an item that could not be fixed with duct tape.



After retirement, Lyle continued his mission of healing by volunteering as a neurosurgical instructor around the world. He was the World's Best Fisherman and kept a magnificent garden. His secret desire was to own a roadside stand to sell his homegrown vegetables... one of the few goals he never attained.



His friends and family will never forget his wicked sense of humor, incredible intelligence and unending sense of fun.



He is survived by his wife, Connie Kayser, children Kathy Hawken, Melissa James, Lyle (AJ) Wacaser, stepdaughter Cid Hart, sister Ellen Wacaser Keyes, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Lawrence and Deane Wacaser, and son Kurt Wacaser.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store