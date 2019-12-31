|
|
Lyle Eugene Brumley passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 in his Allen, Texas home shared with his wife of 56 years, Barbara (née Treat) since their relocation from Hinsdale, Illinois in July 2018. In a wake of sadness for no longer having him in our physical midst, he leaves endless memories of laughter; mischievous shenanigans; so many tools, clocks, and model trains that he loved to tinker with; and a lifelong prioritization of family and loved ones over everything else as anything that truly mattered. A committed scholar, he graduated from Grinnell College in 1961, where he met the love of his life, Barbara. He earned his masters in biology at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago in 1963. After a year of teaching comparative anatomy at Loyola University of Chicago he enrolled in the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine (Champaign-Urbana), where the second and third year students were surprised to discover the new first-year student was also the author of one of their textbook chapters. His studies led to a 50-year career as a small animal private practice veterinarian in Chicagoland and Ottumwa, Iowa (his hometown), as well as a full-time stint as Chief of Staff of the Illinois Animal Welfare League in Chicago Ridge, where he continued to work part-time for a number of years. He was also a long-time member of the Chicago, Illinois State, and American Veterinary Medical Associations. He was an active volunteer in his community, as a member of the Rotary Club of LaGrange and serving many other organizations and roles that included School Board President (Maercker School District 60), and Homeowners Association President (Golfview Hills). He was likewise an exuberant parent participant in and organizer of numerous activities with his three children. His faith was also important to him; he was a five-decade member of the First Congregational Church of LaGrange (Illinois), where he was again an avid volunteer and also a joyful member of the choir, where his beautiful tenor voice was enjoyed by many, and where he would delightedly harmonize from the pew when he was not singing with the choir. In his church and his community he formed lifelong friendships he treasured, surrounding himself and his family with compassionate, loving friends who enjoyed the parties he and Barb hosted, the sparkle in his stories and his eyes, and outings together that typically involved travel (including by boat and/or motorhome). He hummed when he was happy, which was often; he could gently correct with a single glance of his ocean-blue eyes; and he loved deeply. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Treat), brothers Lynn Brumley and Lee (and Joanie) Brumley and a stepbrother Gary McCaughey; his children Janet (and Scott) Abramson of Lucas, Texas, Diane (and Kirk) Marty of Leawood, Kansas, and David (and Alison) Brumley of Ladera Ranch, California; 12 grandchildren who delighted in him and vice versa; and numerous cousins and distant relatives throughout Iowa, all whom he cherished. While a great light has been extinguished from our lives with his passing, we are grateful for his peaceful exit from this world, and imagine he is singing and laughing again with loved ones who preceded him. Memorial services in LaGrange, Illinois and Iowa will be planned in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Plus McKinney (c/o Kindred at Home Foundation, Dallas, at curohealthservices.com/donate); Grinnell College (alumni.grinnell.edu/give); First Congregational Church of LaGrange (fcclg.org/get-involved/donations/); or Lovejoy High School (Lucas, TX) for its choral music department (foundationforlovejoyschools.org/donate). Each of these organizations provided him so much happiness during his wonderful life and great comfort during his final weeks. May God rest his soul.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019