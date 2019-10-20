Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
Lyle L. Young Obituary
Lyle L. Young, 89, of Northbrook, passed away October 15, 2019. Beloved husband for 26 years of Maxine Rapponotti Young nee Bushey and for 33 years of the late Lorraine Young nee Holt; dear brother of Lane (Marianne) Young, the late Larry (Evelyn) and Lauren (Carol) Young; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear step father of Mark (Karla) Rapponotti, Paul (Cindy) Rapponotti, and Karen (Mark) Koulogeorge; cherished grandfather of Miranda, Sydney, Brett, Scott, Sarah, Peter and Andrew. Mr. Young was a veteran of the US Air Force 126th Bomb Wing (L). He was the owner of the Carousel Hair Salon in Northbrook. Lyle also trained and taught dog obedience and tracking for over 30 years and was a member of the Rand Park Dog Club. He loved his dogs, fishing and playing bridge. He will be greatly missed. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10 am until time of the service at 11 am at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army, 5040 N. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60630. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
