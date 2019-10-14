|
|
Lyman J. "Jim" Behnke, beloved husband of Anne Behnke, nee Viskocil, loving father of William (Lora) Behnke and Carol Zettle, dear grandfather of Colin (Ashley) Zettle, Thomas Zettle and Christopher Behnke. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Wednesday 10:30 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home 4343 Main St, (1 blk. S of Ogden) Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to at . For Information 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019