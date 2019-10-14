Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Lyman Behnke Obituary
Lyman J. "Jim" Behnke, beloved husband of Anne Behnke, nee Viskocil, loving father of William (Lora) Behnke and Carol Zettle, dear grandfather of Colin (Ashley) Zettle, Thomas Zettle and Christopher Behnke. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Wednesday 10:30 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home 4343 Main St, (1 blk. S of Ogden) Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to at . For Information 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 14, 2019
