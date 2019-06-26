|
|
Evelyn (Lyn) J. Kearns, 87, of Arlington Heights, daughter of Margaret and Harold Watson, passed away Thursday, June 20th. She was a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt, and enjoyed watching her 4 children raise their families and celebrating special events with her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Lyn is preceded in death by her husband James (Jim) F. Kearns and is survived by her brother Stuart (Nina) Watson, children Doyle, Susan Templin, William (Debra), and Patrick (Kathleen), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Trinity United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held for Lyn at Trinity United Methodist Church, 605 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 on Friday, June 28th. Fellowship and refreshments will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the service at 7 p.m. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019