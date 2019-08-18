|
Lyn M. Woods, age 61; with a Master's Degree from Elmhurst College, was a Special Education teacher for over 20 years, most recently at Oak School in Hinsdale; passed away after a long struggle with complications of heart failure; beloved mother of Craig (Tracy), Chris (Tara), and Jacob (Brittney); cherished Grandma Lyn of Alex, Christian, Ethan, Mason, and Madden; dear daughter of Jeri (Peter) Whiteside and the late Richard Hogan; sister of Michael (Linda) Hogan, Patti Johnson, Joe (Laura) Hogan, Jill Kerrigan (Kerry Garringer), Brent (Wendy) Whiteside, Corey (Ewa) Whiteside, and the late Karyn Beaty (Mike); aunt of many nieces and nephews, and loving cousin to many. We would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for the compassionate care they provided to Lyn. Funeral Saturday, August 24th at 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment at Bronswood Cemetery. Visitation Friday, August 23rd from 3 to 7 P.M. For funeral Info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019