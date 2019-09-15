|
Lynda Mae O'Donnell, nee Dwoinen, age 77; beloved wife of G. Brian O'Donnell; loving mother of Kathleen (David) Baarstad and Heather (Timothy) Richards; cherished grandmother of Kadi, Cameron, Jack, Alec, Anna, and Sara. Lynda will be missed by her loving family, her dog Molly and her many friends. A private family Funeral and Interment was on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019