Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N. Oketo
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Jurewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Marie Jurewicz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lynda Marie Jurewicz Obituary
Beloved wife of Robert CFD; loving mother of Jenna, Bobby, and Kayla; daughter of Betty (the late Fred) Bartell; loving daughter-in-law of Robert E. (Mary L.) Jurewicz; sister of Debra Valentino, Joseph (Kathi) Valentino, Cynthia (the late John) Lamantia, Janice (Kenneth CFD) Jurasz, and Cheryl Bartell; sister-in-law of Joseph (Cindy), Mary (Martin) McAndrew, Patrick CFD (Elizabeth), John (Ellen), and Michael (Tami); caring Aunt to many nieces and nephews; fond "mother" to all her neighborhood and Bridge School children; cherished friend to all that knew her. Mama J and her cooking will be deeply missed. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Juliana Church located 7201 N. Oketo in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now