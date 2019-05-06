|
Beloved wife of Robert CFD; loving mother of Jenna, Bobby, and Kayla; daughter of Betty (the late Fred) Bartell; loving daughter-in-law of Robert E. (Mary L.) Jurewicz; sister of Debra Valentino, Joseph (Kathi) Valentino, Cynthia (the late John) Lamantia, Janice (Kenneth CFD) Jurasz, and Cheryl Bartell; sister-in-law of Joseph (Cindy), Mary (Martin) McAndrew, Patrick CFD (Elizabeth), John (Ellen), and Michael (Tami); caring Aunt to many nieces and nephews; fond "mother" to all her neighborhood and Bridge School children; cherished friend to all that knew her. Mama J and her cooking will be deeply missed. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to St. Juliana Church located 7201 N. Oketo in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019