Lynda S. Magnusson
Lynda S. Magnusson, age 77, of Bloomingdale, formerly of Riverside. Beloved wife of Jon Magnusson for a wonderful 49 years. Loving mother of Cindy (Michael) Dore, Karin Emery, Michael (Brigitte) Magnusson, and Daniel (Jennifer) Magnusson. Devoted grandmother of Shannon (Matthew) Siemsen, Michael (Anna) Dore, Lauren Dore, Michael Emery, Jane (Josh) Genovesi, Nicolletta Emery, Dorothea Emery, Eddie Emery, Dominic Emery, Jon and Eric Magnusson. Dear great-grandmother of 7. Sister of Albert (Rose) Dostal. Lynda was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Dostal and sister, Sharon Dostal. Fond aunt and friend of many. Visitation 2:00 to 8:00pm Sunday, September 13th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limit of 50 and social distancing guidelines will be set in place. Masks required. Chapel prayers 10:15am Monday, September 14th from the funeral home to 11:00am Mass at St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Group limit of 160 will be held at the church. Family and friends must pre-register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-lynda by Friday, September 11th. Unregistered guests will not be permitted into church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association. For Service Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
1 entry
September 10, 2020
As relatively new neighbors we didn't get to know Lynda as well as we would have liked. But even with our limited interactions, we found her to be so warm, friendly, and enjoyable to talk to. We are so sorry for her loss and offer her family and friends our prayers.
Jacki and Howard Mitchell
Howard and Jacki Mitchell
Neighbor
