Lynnita M. Smith (nee Burke) born into life on October 15, 1940 and born into eternity on November 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John & Maxine Burke. Devoted wife of the late Raymond George Smith; cherished mother to John Arthur (Susan) Smith; beloved sister of Trinita (the Late Vincent) Conway and Patricia (Philip) Partenach; dear aunt, sister in law, teacher and friend to many. Lynnita taught at St. Symphorosa Catholic school and Little Flower school for many years. Avid traveler and loved to play bridge and pinochle. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 10th 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Funeral Monday, Nov. 11th, prayers 10:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to St. Christina Church. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Foundation. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019