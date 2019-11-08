Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
Lynitta M. Smith


1940 - 2019
Lynitta M. Smith Obituary
Lynnita M. Smith (nee Burke) born into life on October 15, 1940 and born into eternity on November 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John & Maxine Burke. Devoted wife of the late Raymond George Smith; cherished mother to John Arthur (Susan) Smith; beloved sister of Trinita (the Late Vincent) Conway and Patricia (Philip) Partenach; dear aunt, sister in law, teacher and friend to many. Lynnita taught at St. Symphorosa Catholic school and Little Flower school for many years. Avid traveler and loved to play bridge and pinochle. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 10th 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn. Funeral Monday, Nov. 11th, prayers 10:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to St. Christina Church. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Foundation. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019
