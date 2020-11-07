1/
Lynn Ann Sophie
Lynn Ann Sophie, 67 of Harvard, IL. peacefully passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 (All Soul's Day). Beloved daughter of the late Kenneth Sr. and the late Ann Sophie of Mt. Prospect, IL. Adored sister ofKenneth Jr. (Julie] Sophie, Jean (Bill) Hake, Karen (John) Locascio and Jill Reninger. Dedicated Aunt of nine nieces and nephews; facing life challenges with strength and courage, always nurturing, compassionate and caring for others, a love of cooking admired by many. She had a passion for education and numbers and graduated from DePaul University with honors with a degree in accounting. Selfless by nature, appreciating everything, and asking for nothing. Your memory will live in our hearts forever, Rest In Peace. Funeral services held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's name may be made to Catholic Charities and American Cancer Society. Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
