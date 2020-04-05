|
|
Lynn Ann Trolley was born to Jane Kelly, nee Martin and Jack Kelly on September 21, 1943. Lynn's number one interest was her family. Her love for her family was fierce, and she demonstrated this with strength, fortitude and devotion. Lynn was an active member of St. Cletus Church and School; the place where she met and married her beloved, late husband, Dan. Lynn loved decorating for the holidays, and she was the hostess extraordinaire. Dan and Lynn were an example of true commitment. Dan took care of Lynn with unbounded patience for a decade after Lynn's diagnosis of dementia. Lynn is survived by her son, Dan (Julie) and daughter, Jane (Doug) Schroeder and her brother John (Mary) Kelly. Lynn was a beloved grandmother to Emma, Allison, Maggie, and Katherine and a proud aunt to Harry, Michelle, Meredith and Matthew. Lynn was dear friend to sister-in-law Rose Marie (Louis) Roseth and much loved niece and special cousin to many. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. See full obit at hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020