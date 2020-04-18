|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Lynn Bones, our loving and devoted mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched, on April 11, 2020.
She left us while valiantly continuing her fight against the effects of a lifetime of tobacco use. We would like to recognize the many doctors, nurses, care technicians, and staff at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, and elsewhere, who have brought meaning and joy to her while in their care. Lynn was in her 78th year.
Born and raised in the Forest Glen/Jefferson Park neighborhood of Chicago, Lynn grew up surrounded by family. She often remarked how wonderful it was to 'run away' across the alley to her Grandmother's house when she needed special attention or to fuss on her Grandpa when she needed a quarter.
Lynn worked as a bank teller at First National in Chicago post high school. As a young adult she loved the routine of working downtown and carousing with her girlfriends at night. Her yellow, '58 Chevy convertible was an important player at this time and drove her love of fast cars. On a girl's night out at the NCO club at O'Hare, Lynn met George Bones. They were married on November 3rd, 1962.
She was the beloved mother of Daniel (Linda) and Jennifer (Michael), proud grandmother of William, Megan, Alexandra, and Everett. Lynn is survived by her sister, Edell McKenna, whose daily phone conversations kept them close.
Predeceased by her devoted husband, George ('94), and infant son,Timothy ('64).
Lynn lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and for a time, as the church secretary at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Streamwood. Her involvement in her church surrounded her with many wonderful lifelong friends. She loved to cook and bake, play cards, and work in her yard. Her pets were also a passion, as we often said that it would be a gift to be reincarnated as an animal in Lynn's care. Most of all, she loved her family and the solace of her home. A Schaumburg resident since 1969, Lynn was proud of the fact that she'd only lived in three places in her lifetime. She became increasingly reliant on her neighbors later in life. Her family extends so much gratitude to them. Lynn will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a future date. For more information, or to be notified of the details, please email Jennifer at
[email protected]
Finally, the family asks that you honor Lynn by cooking for a loved one, trying to win at a game of cards, or donating to a church or animal shelter of your choice.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2020