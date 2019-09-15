Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynn C. Fiscelli Obituary
Devoted daughter of the late Mariano and Helen; Loving sister of Larry Fiscelli (Teresa Caulfield), and Michele (Michael) Roberts; Beloved aunt of Jennifer Roberts, Amy (Garrett) Schulz, and Lindsay (Matthew) Ziesemer; Dear great-aunt of Benjamin, Avery, Cameron, and Shay; Loyal companion to her cats, Baby and Blanca; Lynn was a Real Estate Broker in Chicago for 30 years; Memorial Visitation Tuesday 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Private; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
