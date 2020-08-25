1/
Lynn C. Nolan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loving wife of William Ret. CFD; Devoted mother of William CFD (Kaitlin), Kerry (Rich) Baudo, Amy Nolan Hill, Kate (Frank) Mullaghy, Mike (Kelly), and Dan CFD (Jen); Proud GiGi of Nolan, late Leighton, Quinn, Avery, Addison, Parker, Ryann, Logan, Alaina, Kieran, Faelynn, Emma, Graeme, and Stella; Cherished daughter of Ceil and Bob Twombly; Dear sister of Bill, Terry, P.J., Kelly, Tom, Kathy, and Mary; Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews; Great friend and cousin of Kathy Rodriquez; All Funeral Services are Private; Any donations to Special Olympics Chicago, www.sochicago.org would be greatly appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved