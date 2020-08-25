Loving wife of William Ret. CFD; Devoted mother of William CFD (Kaitlin), Kerry (Rich) Baudo, Amy Nolan Hill, Kate (Frank) Mullaghy, Mike (Kelly), and Dan CFD (Jen); Proud GiGi of Nolan, late Leighton, Quinn, Avery, Addison, Parker, Ryann, Logan, Alaina, Kieran, Faelynn, Emma, Graeme, and Stella; Cherished daughter of Ceil and Bob Twombly; Dear sister of Bill, Terry, P.J., Kelly, Tom, Kathy, and Mary; Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews; Great friend and cousin of Kathy Rodriquez; All Funeral Services are Private; Any donations to Special Olympics
Chicago, www.sochicago.org
would be greatly appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com