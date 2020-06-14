Lynn E. Sullivan, age 68; of Oak Brook, IL; beloved daughter of the late James L. Sullivan and Mary Boo (Pottle) Ryan and step-daughter of the late Edward Ryan; dear sister of James (Kathleen) Sullivan of Orland Park, Foster (Deborah) Sullivan of Huntington, NY, Lawrence Sullivan of Chicago, and Deborah (the late John) Duda; cherished aunt of Ryan and Lindsay Sullivan, John and Kevin Duda, Sara Clary, Megan Wolf, Erin Mayer, James Sullivan and godmother and favorite aunt to many more. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings a private family Interment will be held at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone you love.
Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.