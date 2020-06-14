Lynn E. Sullivan
Lynn E. Sullivan, age 68; of Oak Brook, IL; beloved daughter of the late James L. Sullivan and Mary Boo (Pottle) Ryan and step-daughter of the late Edward Ryan; dear sister of James (Kathleen) Sullivan of Orland Park, Foster (Deborah) Sullivan of Huntington, NY, Lawrence Sullivan of Chicago, and Deborah (the late John) Duda; cherished aunt of Ryan and Lindsay Sullivan, John and Kevin Duda, Sara Clary, Megan Wolf, Erin Mayer, James Sullivan and godmother and favorite aunt to many more. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings a private family Interment will be held at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone you love.

Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 13, 2020
A beautiful and thoughtful person, who helped me more than I can ever express. You will be missed. Our condolences to the Sullivan family.
Larry and Pam Pottle
Family
June 13, 2020
Memories flood to a time when we spent so much time together, cousins who were the best of friends and this is how i will always remember her. Love and prayers to all of our Sullivan family ❤
Susan Pottle Avicola
Family
June 13, 2020
June 13, 2020
The world feels infinitely sadder without Lynn in it. I will always miss my sweet, thoughtful cousin and friend. I cant believe I wont ever see her again. My condolences to all the Sullivans. Mary Ellen Fencl
Mary Fencl
Family
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
