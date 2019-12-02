Home

Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Lynn Engels
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
1501 S. Main St
Lombard, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
1501 S. Main St.
Lombard, IL
1942 - 2019
Lynn Engels Obituary
Lynn Engels nee Mercati. Beloved wife of Tom. Loving daughter of the late Frank and the late Vivian Mercati. Dear sister of Pamela Blasi. Fond Stepmother of Tony (Carol) Engels and grandchildren AJ and Kaylyn. Dear sister-in-law of Mary (Richard) Meneghello, Joanne (the late Nick) Peters and Susan (Michael) Pinkowski. Caring aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Christ the King Church 1501 S. Main St., Lombard from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home/Bassi Funeral Services. Info 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 2, 2019
