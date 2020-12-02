Lynn Esther Birman, age 79. Devoted daughter of the late Sam and Hilda Birman; cherished sister of Joel (Brynn) Birman; loving aunt to Bathsheba Birman, Josannah (John) Terry and the late Benjamin Eli and the late Samantha Joy Birman; loving great-aunt of Brianna, Jonathon and Angelica Birman, Isaiah and Isabella Terry; dear great-great aunt of Benjamin Birman. Lynn was formerly a clinical psychologist and a Chicago Public School teacher. Private graveside services will be held Thursday December 3rd at 12 noon. Family and friends who can't attend the service can watch it on Lynn's webpage at www.mitzvhfunerals.com
live, or any time after the service. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824,
or www.mitzvahfunerals.com