Lynn H. Freking, 70 years of age, at rest March 11, 2019. Daughter of the late Earl and Viola Mannel. Loving wife of Thomas for over 47 years. Devoted mother of Ryan, Christina and Kimberly. Services are Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:30 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 47th Street & Brainard Ave. in LaGrange. All services conclude after the church service. Private family burial at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation is Sunday, March 17th from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Polycystic Kidney Foundation at: pkdcure.org. Info at 630-325-2300 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019