Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Lynn Judith Bacic, nee Epstein, 73 of Morton Grove. Loving wife of Milenko Bacic; beloved mother of Lisa (Gary) Roberts, Brian Downey and Debbie Downey; adored grandmother of Alexis, Tina and Curtis; dear sister of Gregg (Kathleen) Epstein, Lorry (Barbara) Epstein, Joyce (Doug) Abrams, Beth Fisher (Gary) Knaack and Elliott (Louella) Fisher; cherished aunt of Sarah Epstein. Lynn served her community as a Home Health Nurse for many years and touched many people's lives with her cheerful personality. Lynn also leaves behind many friends and patients that she cared for as well as her fur babies, Lucky and Precious. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wright-Way Rescue (www.wright-wayrescue.org) appreciated. Funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 3, 2019
