Lynn Kearney, Born Nov 16, 1927, died Aug 29, 2019.
A graduate of Northwestern University, Lynn was the Administrative Director of the Contemporary Art Workshop, an art center in Lincoln Park, from 1951-2009. With her husband, sculptor John Kearney, Lynn nurtured and supported the careers of scores of emerging artists for sixty years through the Workshop's exhibition programs. Jack and Lynn spent summers in Provincetown, Mass, a vibrant art community, where she served on the Board of the Provincetown Art Association and Museum from 1980-1984. She also served as a trustee of the Francis Parker School and Robert Motherwell's Daedalus Foundation. She was a resourceful, scrappy, kind, funny, original person, beloved and respected by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Daniel Kearney and Jill Kearney, and five grandaughters, Emma Kearney, Samantha Kearney, Nora McDonnell, Kearney McDonnell and Flannery McDonnell. A memorial service will be held at the Admiral at the Lake on Saturday Dec 21st at 10 AM, 929 W. Foster Avenue. Donations in lieu of flowers to Sarah's Circle, serving homeless and at risk women, 4838 N Sheridan Rd, 60640
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 5, 2019