Lynn Ketchum

Lynn Ketchum Obituary
Lynn 'Lenny' Ketchum, age 67, of Hobart, IN, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

He is survived by his children: Lynn (Tammy) Ketchum, Amy Lasanska, Jeremy (Ericka) Ketchum; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters; one brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward, Lois; stepmother Dorothy; and older brother Billy.

Lenny will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His wishes were not to have any service.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
