|
|
(nee Sherwood). Accountant of 42 years for Sherwin Williams Paint Co. Loving wife of the late John L. "Jack" Doyle. Devoted daughter of the late: J. Mark & Doris (nee McGowan) Sherwood. Dear sister of Phyllis Gilfoyle. Kind aunt, great aunt & great great aunt of many. Wonderful friend of Sharon Kennedy. Beloved companion to "Maddy" her cat. Family & Friends will gather for a Mass of Remembrance on Saturday, June 8th, 10:00 a.m. at Saint Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019