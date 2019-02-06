Home

Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynn M. Floss

Lynn M. Floss Obituary
Lynn. M. Floss (nee Kolo), beloved mother of Timothy (Kelly), Daniel (Kimberly) and Shawn Floss; loving grandmother of Elise, Zachary, Tyler, Nicholas, Brittany, Jack and Lucas; dear sister of Cheryl Pezdek; dearest aunt of Jeremy, Jason and Danielle; best friend of Marlene. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 PM. Funeral service Friday 11:00 AM at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral Info 708-532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019
