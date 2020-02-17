Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Salrin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn M. Salrin


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn M. Salrin Obituary
Lynn M. Salrin, 62 of Huntley formerly of Carpentersville, was born on April 8, 1957 and passed away on February 15, 2020. Lynn was the loving mother of Kelly (Salmon Chun) Salrin and Holly (Eric) Gavlick; cherished grandmother of Greyson and Ryder; dear sister of Rachel (Michael) Czipo; and aunt of Jacob and Josh Czipo. Lynn served as a Seaman E-3 in the U.S. Navy between 1981 and 1984. She will be remembered for her love of movies, Sci Fi, haunted houses and traveling. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, from 4:00pm until the time of her service at 7:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -