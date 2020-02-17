|
|
Lynn M. Salrin, 62 of Huntley formerly of Carpentersville, was born on April 8, 1957 and passed away on February 15, 2020. Lynn was the loving mother of Kelly (Salmon Chun) Salrin and Holly (Eric) Gavlick; cherished grandmother of Greyson and Ryder; dear sister of Rachel (Michael) Czipo; and aunt of Jacob and Josh Czipo. Lynn served as a Seaman E-3 in the U.S. Navy between 1981 and 1984. She will be remembered for her love of movies, Sci Fi, haunted houses and traveling. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, from 4:00pm until the time of her service at 7:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake, IL. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020