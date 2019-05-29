|
|
Lynn Maitland passed away suddenly at her home in Bay Village, OH at age 73. She is survived by her daughters Julie, Katie (Steve), and Maureen (Rich), sister Gail (John) Urso and nephews Brian and Justin (Carrie). She is predeceased by her parents Irene and Kenneth Maitland, sister Sally Maitland and nephew Kevin Urso. Lynn was a wise, devoted mother and friend, lifelong learner and teacher - earning her PhD at age 63 - and fierce advocate for justice. Full of humor and passion, she rescued animals in need, tended her garden, and traveled the world. A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, June 23 at the Ivy Room, 12 E Ohio St # 100, Chicago, IL. Donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society at https://bestfriends.org/donate/make-gift-memory.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019