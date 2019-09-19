|
|
Sheila Hatch Kane, 50, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by the love of her entire family and many close friends. After a long and courageous battle with depression, she has found eternal peace.
Born in La Grange, Illinois, Sheila attended high school at Woodlands Academy in Lake Forest, Illinois and then continued her education at Regis University in Denver, Colorado. She met her husband Tim in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where they were married in 1993. Sheila and Tim moved to New York City where they started their family with the births of their 2 daughters, Lauren and Madeline. In 1996, they moved to Winnetka, Illinois, where they had their third child, Sean, and continued to raise their family.
Sheila will be dearly missed by her devoted husband, Timothy Edward Kane and her three beloved children Lauren Elizabeth (25), Madeline Claire (23), Sean Edward (21); her loving parents, Sandra and John Hatch; her brothers, Mark (Kristin) and Ryan; her cousin Whitney O'Neill who was like a sister; and by her many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends who loved her.
Above all else, Sheila was a dedicated wife and loving mother. She was steadfast and loyal in her commitment to her family. She was a selfless friend who will be remembered for her willingness to always listen and for her beautiful and ready smile. An avid lover of music, sports and the outdoors, Sheila enjoyed playing paddle tennis and taking walks on the beach in search of sea glass. Sheila was most at home in either Lost Tree Village in North Palm Beach, where she cherished the warmth of the sun or on the pier at her beautiful home in Lake Geneva, where she hosted and spent time with so many dear friends. Sheila loved her dogs, Lily, Hoot and Holly. She enjoyed travel and time spent with great friends and family.
Sheila will be desperately missed and never forgotten.
A celebration of Sheila's life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 700 North Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
The National Alliance on Mental Illness www.donate.nami.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019