Lynn Strauss, 67, entered into eternal life on March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Philip for 46 years. Loving mother of Leah Strauss, Casey Strauss, Amy (Justin) Strauss, and Stephanie Strauss. Cherished grandma of Cameron, with whom she shared countless ice cream treats. Dear sister of Susan DeVaty, JoAnn (Bob) Harbison, Jean DeVaty, and Christine (Don) Opitz. Fond aunt and friend to many.

Lynn served as a faithful elder at Christ Church of Oak Brook and as a volunteer at the Art Institute of Chicago and Common Threads for many years. She was an avid tennis player, enjoyed many travel adventures, and was a dedicated practitioner of Iyengar yoga. Lynn was a bright light to all who crossed her path.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to refugeeone.org.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
