Lynn Wasserman
Lynn Wasserman, nee Wisher, 68, beloved wife and best friend of Steven for 46 wonderful years; loving mother of Dana (Michael) Blumberg and Aaron (Gayle) Wasserman; cherished Maui of Noa and Lilah Blumberg and Eli and Jonah Wasserman; devoted niece of Carol Tidwell; dear sister and treasured cousin of many. Lynn was an extraordinary person, who touched the lives of numerous friends and colleagues. She was a dedicated special education teacher in Chicago for over 20 years. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shalva at www.shalvacares.org. For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
May 16, 2020
We were so sorry to hear about Lynns passing. Please accept our condolences. May your memories help you and your family ease your pain.
Marcia Petchenik
Friend
