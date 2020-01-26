|
|
Lynn Welter, 76, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 at The Admiral at the Lake. Her memory will be cherished by her sister Jane, her nieces Jill (Eduardo) and Emily (Omar), her extended family, and her many dear friends. Lynn was a lifelong Chicagoan who had a long and fulfilling career as a social worker at Metropolitan Family Services. She was a loving pet owner who also rescued and fostered many cats. No funeral services. Memorial donations may be made to Tree House Humane Society or the Black Ensemble Theater, Lynn's favorite charities.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020