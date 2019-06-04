In her 100th year, Lynne Bernstein died peacefully at her home on Thursday night, May 30th. Lynne was surrounded by her family and loved ones that day, adored by all who knew her for her humor, intelligence, spirit of play, extraordinary kindness and her amazing devotion to her family. Lynne was the beloved wife of the late Armand Bernstein, whom she loved for 80 years. Together they had two children, Eileen Kriozere and Barry "Armyan" Bernstein. They went on to marry their spouses, Richard and Christine Meleo, both of whom Lynne cherished. Lynne was the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren – Steven (Nika), Jeff (Randi), and Mark (Kate) Kriozere. As well as Augie, Naomi, Georgia, and Sadie Bernstein. Lynne was also the great-grandmother to Ryan, Haley, Eleanor, and Charles Kriozere. The family wishes to acknowledge Lynne's extended family, especially her sister-in-law, Pearl Bernstein, and cousin, Fannie Mae Snitman, both of whom were among Lynne's oldest and closest relatives. This list of loved ones would be incomplete without mentioning Lynne's rock and dearest friend, Grace. Thank you, Grace. As well as Urszula, Jola, and Janina, who cared for Lynne in her final year. It's almost impossible to describe here the truly wonderful human being Lynne was (and always will be). The daughter of immigrants, orphaned at the age of two and raised by a poor grandmother who barely spoke English, Lynne was throughout her life the happiest and most loving person anyone knew, despite these hardships. Rest in peace, Lynne. We could not have loved you more. Or been more grateful for how perfectly you loved us. Chapel service 2:30 PM Wednesday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a . For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary