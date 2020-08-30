Lynne Marie Ludwig-Selke peacefully passed away in her sleep on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 62. Lynne was born on December 3rd, 1957 to Alice and Lawrence Ludwig in Chicago, Illinois. She moved to California in her 20's. She is survived by her beloved husband Tom Selke and stepdaughter Brittiany Fitzgerald, and by her brother Keith (Colleen) Ludwig; her sister Kristine Ludwig; and her brother Gregory (Susan) Ludwig. She had many cousins, and was the proud aunt of Therese, Michael, Melissa, Gregory, Ryan, and Abby.



Lynne was all about Insurance, embarking upon her career at the age of 18 and continuing for 44 years until she passed. She loved her trade; it was her pride and joy. She would spend hours talking on the subject of insurance and how vital is was. During her career she obtained the titles of CPCU, ARM, AMIM, and MLIS. After many years of hard work and college classes Lynne graduated cum laude and received a bachelor's degree in Health and Safety-Risk management.



Lynne had many interests and passions. She was a spiritual person and a 30-year member of Bethel Lutheran Church. She served as President of the Congregation and helped with many of the church's volunteer outreach programs. She also enjoyed taking classes from the Berkley Psychic Institute of Sacramento. She recently earned the title of Associate Minister after she completed more that 5 years of courses, spiritual training and experiences. Her strong spiritual presence and support at both Bethel Lutheran Church, and Berkley Psychic Institute will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Lynne had a passion for life and was always up for camping, hiking, snow shoeing or wine tasting. She enjoyed taking her beloved mixed terriers Vinnie and McGee on daily walks. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh and smile.



She will be missed by her loving husband, family, friends and colleagues. She was a goodhearted woman that would always roll up her sleeves to help others in need. We love you Lynne and will always hold the memories of you close to our hearts.





