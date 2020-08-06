Lynne Ziegler Van Schaack, a long-time resident of Northbrook, IL and formerly of Winnetka, IL died peacefully on July 31, 2020 at the age of 86 after succumbing to cancer.After growing up in Winnetka, IL and attending New Trier High School where she met her future husband Peter Van Schaack, she attended and graduated from the University of Colorado where she developed close long-term friendships.Lynne ("Ziggy" to her grandkids) had the most spectacular smile and laugh, which was on display each day. Her sense of humor was one of her greatest assets. She took great pleasure in spoiling many devoted dogs and cooking for her husband Pete and her two sons Greg and Mike (no small task for these eaters). Her desserts were delicious and handed down from her mother Sais Ziegler. Lynne and Pete's pool and Christmas parties were legendary – annual events for their many friends.Lynne was an entrepreneur beginning in the late 1960's, when she and two close friends opened the Serendipity Shop in Northbrook, later relocating to Northfield. Many of the items in this beautifully eclectic shop were hand made by Lynne and her partners. They could take any old household item and transform it into a work of art. She later became a busy interior designer, retaining the Serendipity Shop name and spending countless hours in the Merchandise Mart hunting for the perfect treasures for her clients. Later yet, she created custom jewelry that had her special sense of style. Her creativity and eye for the unique were special talents.Her travels with Pete and their friends took them to Italy, England, Mexico, Hawaii, and various Caribbean islands, to name a few. Great stories and "valuable" art usually came home with them.Lynne had everlasting patience and the ability to endure almost any situation. One example of this is with Pete and his love for boats. While she loved a short and safe boat ride in perfect weather, Captain Pete believed that being on the water in any type of craft in any weather condition was a great adventure. With grace, she simply hung on and kissed the ground upon her return to land. She also took on cancer with grace. Essentially beating a nasty bout with ovarian cancer that started in 2006, when she subsequently arrived at her follow-up appointments her doctor would tell her that her story was why he came to work each day. She inspired many others with cancer.She was blessed with five grandchildren; Tara, Laura, Hanna, Luke, and Nell. They all admired her kindness and sense of style. Back when Laura was three, she said to her parents: "Ziggy is fancy!". All we could do was smile and agree. Ziggy was also able to enjoy the arrivals of five great-grandchildren; Beckett and Laine Wille; Clara, Mila and Zane Carlson and Bridger Greissing.Lynne lived every day with grace and joy and an ability to laugh easily at herself and with others. All who know her will attest to this. She lived a long life surrounded by friends and family who loved her as much as she loved them. Private family services have been held. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to a beautiful place she enjoyed; Chicago Botanic Garden, Attn: Tribute Gifts, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, IL 60022.