Lynnet Heady

Lynnet "Joan" Heady nee Redmond age 89 of Spring Hill, Florida and former resident of Evergreen Park, IL; beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of John Michael "Mike" and Terry William Heady; cherished daughter of the late William and the late Ann Redmond; dear sister of the late Terry Redmond. Joan was born in Epsom Surrey, England and was a LPN at Little Co. of Mary Hospital. Visitation Wednesday October 28, 2020; 5 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Thursday October 29th; 10:15 am from Chapel to St. Bernadette Church for Mass of Christian Burial 11 am; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com