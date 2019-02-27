|
|
Sister M. Andreata Naudziunas, SSC, 96, educator and administrator. Beloved member of the Sisters of St. Casimir for 76 years,died February 22, 2019. Sister Andreata taught in elementary schools in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania,Nebraska, New Mexico, and Illinois and high schools in Pennsylvania and Nebraska.She also ministered as congregational treasurer at Holy Cross Hospital andMaria High School in Chicago.Sister M. Andreata was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Emilia Naudziunas, brothers Rev. Andrew Naudziunas, MIC, Rev. Joseph Naudziunas, Ernest Naudziunas, and Albert Naudziunas, and nephews Paul Opanasets and Frederick Opanasets.Visitation: at Franciscan Village Chapel, 1270 Village Drive, Lemont, ILFriday, March 1, 2019 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wake Service: 10:45 a.m.Mass of Resurrection: Franciscan Village Chapel Friday, March 1, 2019 11:30 a.m.Followed by interment, St. Casimir Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SSC Retirement Fund. 773-776-1324 Sisters of St. Casimir 2601 W Marquette Road, Chicago, IL 60629
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019